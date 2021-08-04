Friday, July 30

Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; were assigned to investigate a complaint of a person who reportedly struck a dog in a drive-thru in the 100 block of East Sherman Avenue; completed a report for the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a dumpster fire in the 1100 block of Industrial Drive; were asked to check on a resident from the 400 block of Converse Street by another law enforcement agency related to an investigation they were conducting; spoke with a man who requested that an officer accompany him to retrieve his belongings and the officer advised him to return when it was convenient for both parties involved; advised a woman that her request for assistance with issues with her ex-boyfriend were civil in nature and not police related; and checked on two suspicious vehicles in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard and found that a friend was being dropped off at her vehicle at the end of an event and everything was fine.

12:40 a.m.: A 43-year-old Jefferson man was arrested in the 900 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and warned for failing to stop at a stop sign. He was released to a responsible party.

2:43 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

2:57 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested at the intersection of Madison Avenue and North Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense. He was released to a responsible person.

5:12 a.m.: A 47-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding.

8:21 a.m.: A 33-year-old Jefferson woman was cited in the first block of East Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.

9:25 a.m.: A resident from the 1500 block of Summit Drive signed a no consent form for $1,000 following a reported theft and officers were assigned to follow up.

12:28 p.m.: A 43-year-old Madison man was cited at the intersection of North Third and Jefferson streets for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

12:38 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 800 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

1:32 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1000 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

1:38 p.m.: No citations were issued following a state-reportable accident in the parking lot in the 800 block of Jones Avenue involving a 64-year-old Jefferson woman and a 40-year-old Madison woman.

2:11 p.m.: Citations are pending following a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Farmco Lane involving a 64-year-old man and a 41-year-old man, both of Fort Atkinson. One of the drivers complained about neck pain but refused emergency medical services.

2:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

4:54 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue on a warrant through the Johnson Creek Police Department for failing to pay for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. Her bond was posted and she was released after being warned for a yellow light violation, cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.

6:31 p.m.: A 55-year-old Fort Atkinson woman and an 81-year-old Pleasant Prairie man were involved in a state-reportable accident in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.

7:09 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle with a suspended vehicle registration.

7:10 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.

9:12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of East Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

9:48 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of Spry Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

