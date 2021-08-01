Saturday, July 31
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; performed three crime-prevention services; came across two people who quickly exited a vehicle in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue because they did not have valid driver’s licenses, and advised them not to drive; removed garbage bags from the road; spoke with a resident who reported a suspicious person with whom they spoke but an officer was unable to locate the person, and warned several juveniles walking home from Taco Bell who were out after curfew; were unable to confirm a report of a dog barking near West Blackhawk Drive and Monroe Street, or locate the source of loud music reported in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue; warned four individuals, two of whom were juveniles, for being in Rock River Park after hours and gave them a ride home along with an additional warning for curfew violation; moved along and warned a young woman in Rock River Park after hours, four intoxicated men congregating in the bathroom at Jones Park, and a man and woman who were not wanted at a home on Short Street; checked the parking lots in the 1900 block of Central Coast Lane and the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue, and everything appeared to be secure, and on an elderly person with a walker looking confused in the 400 block of Cherokee Lane who was out for a walk with the consent of the staff where the person lived; contacted the owners of vehicles parked in the way of the farmers market; documented information about a possible restraining order violation, an attempted identity theft of another person, and a dog bite that occurred within the city limits; contacted the owner of a vehicle that was parked in the way of the youth triathlon, and they moved their vehicle immediately; were asked by a mother to have a conversation with her son about an incident that occurred the previous evening; notified the Fort Atkinson Fire Department of a downed wire in the first block of South Sixth Street; were assigned to follow up after finding a large amount of litter and clothing left at an abandoned campsite at the back of Rock River Park; were asked by the Janesville Police Department to contact a person in the 1000 block of South Main Street, then canceled a short time afterward because they were able to reach the person; and took no action on a traffic stop with plates that did not come back on file but the driver had all the appropriate paperwork.
5:51 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:12 a.m.: A 60-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and warned for speeding.
9:19 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1600 block of Doris Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:27 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for excessive window tint.
12:35 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Main and Park streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
1:10 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
1:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of North High Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:35 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 600 block of Jefferson Street for felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. After being booked, she was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
10:09 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of North High Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
