Sunday, July 4
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings; responded to one 911 call and two alarms; performed three crime-prevention services; checked on a vehicle at Jones Park after hours but it was unoccupied and no one was in the park, another vehicle at Rock River Park where a 17-year-old having issues with his vehicle was waiting for his friends to bring him some tools after which all of them were warned for being in the park after hours and the 17-year-old additionally was warned for curfew violation, and three more vehicles at Rock River Park that were unoccupied and secured; followed up on a request for a welfare check of a person who could not be located; stood by for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office until they could arrive to a domestic situation on Apple Lane; warned a woman for loud music in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue, and a woman from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive, a man from the 600 block of Grant Street, a man from the 500 block of Nelson Street and a woman from the 300 block of Maple Street for fireworks violations.
Officers also verified that a woman who was experiencing a time out from a nearby group home and reportedly sitting on the ground crying was OK; learned that a woman for whom a welfare check was requested was in Janesville; prepared a citation for a resident whose dog was running loose in the 500 block of Commander Court; were unable to locate the specific source of fireworks being set off in the 600 block of Jackson Street, the 300 block of Monroe Street, the 400 block of Frederick Avenue, the areas of East Street and Bark River Drive, Robert and Taft streets, and Highland Avenue and Endl Boulevard as there were many sources for fireworks activities all over the city; and handled one confidential incident related to a welfare check.
1:33 a.m.: A 23-year-old Janesville woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Street.
10:28 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 600 block of Robert Street for a small electrical fire that was out but there still was smoke in the house.
12:02 p.m.: The owner of a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle in the parking lot in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue declined officer assistance because there was no damage to either vehicle.
6:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man in the 100 block of South Water Street West.
7:06 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 39-year-old man from the 500 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital for medical clearance before being transported to a detox facility.
10:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:14 p.m.: An officer followed a 17-year-old Fort Atkinson female and her passenger from the 300 block of Maple Street to their home after warning them for operating the vehicle without headlights and for curfew violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.