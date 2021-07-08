Monday, July 5
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings; responded to two 911 calls and one alarm; participated in one community policing event; performed one crime-prevention service; followed up on five fireworks complaints and one reckless driving complaint from near North Main and West Cramer streets; documented information from a resident about the license plate on his vehicle being tampered with by an unknown person; assisted a person from the 100 block of North Fourth Street get from their car to their home following a call that they were found passed out in the vehicle in their driveway; responded to a complaint of loud music in the 400 block of Nadig Avenue and advised a woman to turn the volume down, and a vehicle parked in a woman’s driveway in the 1100 block of Laurie Drive that turned out to belong to a neighbor who was moving vehicles around on their property;
Officers also prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters; picked up some unused bottle rockets in the 400 block of West Rockwell Avenue and properly disposed of them; checked on a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Commerce Parkway and Mielke Drive and learned that the driver had help on the way; found that a loose pontoon boat at Roland Avenue was being retrieved by the owners and they were not in need of assistance; were unable to locate a small child who reportedly was unsupervised at a park in the 200 block of Robert Street; and conducted a welfare check on a person at the South Glacial River Trail and they were fine.
7:33 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Nikki Lane requested assistance in getting moved to another residence because they were unhappy with the staff. The resident later was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital where they were cleared medically and then transported to Winnebago Mental Health.
3:17 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of Clarence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:03 p.m.: A driver was cited at the Main Street Bridge for violation of graduated driver’s license, and warned for no headlights and failing to provide proof of insurance.
10:50 p.m.: Five male juveniles were arrested and cited in the 200 block of Robert Street for disorderly conduct and warned for curfew before being turned over to their parents.
