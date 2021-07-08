Tuesday, July 6
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; responded to three 911 calls and one alarm; participated in one community policing event; performed two crime-prevention services; assisted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department with an electrical line that accidentally was pulled down by a semi in the first block of South Third Street East; provided a no consent form for a Parks and Recreation Department employee to sign for damage they found in Rock River Park; checked the welfare of a person in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive and found the person was dead from natural causes; forwarded information about a tree branch blocking the view of a stop sign at the intersection of South Fifth and Grant streets to the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works; prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters; documented information about suspicious activity in the 600 block of West Hilltop Trail and a separate incident related to a fraud investigation for someone from the first block of North Main Street; will follow up on a report of a package stolen from an apartment building in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
Officers also picked up a woman from a store where she had been for about an hour looking for her husband who was called and advised of the incident and returned her to her home; will follow up with a report following a welfare check for a woman in the 400 block of Grant Street; turned over a complaint from a woman to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office about someone who was tampering with her mail in the county’s jurisdiction; responded to a complaint of a vehicle blocking a road but the vehicle was gone when an officer arrived; were unable to locate juveniles who reportedly were banging on doors in the 100 block of Council Street; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a carbon monoxide detector alarm that was activated in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive; took no action with a person thought to be a juvenile out after curfew but they were older; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.
12:07 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service was called following a request for a welfare check of a woman in the 900 block of South Main Street. She was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital and was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:06 p.m.: An officer was asked to check a GPS monitoring unit for a resident in the first block of East Sherman Avenue. The wearer of the unit was not aware of any issues and the agency requesting the check will send an employee out later in the day to check on it.
2:33 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of North High Street requested assistance in retrieving his vehicle when the person from whom he purchased the vehicle took it back because he missed a payment.
9:09 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:23 p.m.: A 38-year-old South Milwaukee man was arrested at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Adams Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, cited for open intoxicants and red-light violation, and operating a vehicle without taillights. After being booked, he was released to a responsible party.
9:25 p.m.: Fort Fire and Rescue Ambulance transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of East Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital. Jefferson County Human Services and group home staff were notified for followup care.
