Wednesday, July 7
Officers were called to assist a woman who thought her keys were locked in her vehicle but she found them when the officer arrived, were unable to unlock another vehicle with keys locked inside and unlocked a third vehicle with keys locked inside; responded to six 911 calls; performed two crime-prevention services; gave a ride to a motel for a person who flagged the officer down in the downtown area; conducted a welfare check for a person in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive who was fine; documented information about vandalism at Rock River Park; successfully completed the monthly tornado siren test; followed up on a complaint of suspicious activity and another one about possible use of illegal substances, and both were determined to be unfounded; moved along a woman who reportedly was lurking around a business in the 300 block of South Main Street; ticketed a vehicle in the 400 block of Mechanic Street for being parked in a spot designated for a tenant; and spoke with a man who had been passed out and was sitting in his vehicle in the 200 block of South Main Street and learned that he had a sober driver with him.
1:34 a.m.: Officers assisted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department with an activated fire alarm at Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:14 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. The vehicle was parked legally.
8:27 a.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Larsen Road, issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for failing to secure a seatbelt.
8:35 a.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for her dog running at large in the 1000 block of Blackhawk Drive. An officer picked up the dog and saw that the dog was not licensed when the officer returned it to its owner. The owner was given a week to secure a license or be issued a citation.
8:50 a.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Sixth Street and Janesville Avenue.
10:23 a.m.: A 63-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle, illegible license plates and a defective brake light.
10:31 a.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication, second offense, following a complaint that he was interfering with an event that was occurring at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
11:40 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of West Hilltop Trail to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a person from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:56 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
