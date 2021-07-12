Friday, July 9
Officers issued nine traffic-related warnings; responded to three 911 calls and one fire alarm; were asked to check the welfare of a resident who no longer lives at the address provided; were unable to identify the source and exact location of the sound of two loud explosions thought to have come from fireworks or to locate a man who reportedly was asking other people for drugs and a speeding motorcyclist near the 200 block of Highland Avenue; confirmed that the possible odor someone thought was emanating from illegal drug use was coming from incense; spoke with the Stoughton Police Department which asked them to check on two youths who have not been at school, and the youths were fine; documented information about a homeless person sleeping in a business in the 300 block of Washington Street, information about a possible temporary restraining order violation, a harassment incident via Facebook, information about an accident in a parking lot resulting in property damage and a report of possible drug activity; assisted someone with a preliminary breath test; warned someone for a possible fireworks complaint; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault incident.
4:09 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:52 a.m.: Officers stood by with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies with a man who reportedly was waving motorists down in an attempt to stop them in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue. The man was taken into custody by the deputies.
5:22 a.m.: A 66-year-old man was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle with a suspended vehicle registration, and warned for speeding.
7:19 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:41 a.m.: A 23-year-old Janesville man was cited for speeding in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
9:56 a.m.: An 18-year-old Whitewater man was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to maintain exhaust and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
10:35 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for unnecessary acceleration at the intersection of County Highway K and North High Street, and warned for reckless driving and speeding.
10:52 a.m.: A person was warned for disorderly conduct, following an incident at a business in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
11:22 a.m.: A 71-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt, and warned for failing to stop at a stop sign and failing to yield right of way at a stop sign.
12:29 p.m.: A 55-year-old Watertown man was arrested and released, then cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, failing to provide proof of insurance and nonregistration of vehicle, and warned for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration decals. A 30-year-old Watertown male passenger was arrested and cited for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Their vehicle was legally parked.
3:40 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:33 p.m.: A 27-year-old Delavan man was cited at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grant Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
8:36 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson driver was cited for speeding in the 400 block of Madison Avenue.
