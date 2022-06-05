Officers assisted the staff at Fort Memorial Hospital with a patient who was out of control; contacted the Fort Atkinson Electrical Department for a stop light that was facing the wrong way at the intersection of South Third and South Main streets; administered one court-ordered preliminary breath test; prepared 12 nuisance abatement complaint letters for long grass; moved along three vehicles parked on Main Street; stood by for a resident who needed to go through some property/belongings in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue to make sure there was nothing illegal there; will follow up with a business owner in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue for an incident that occurred with a customer.
Also, officers met with an employee from the Fort Atkinson Parks Department about vandalism at Jones Park; placed a request for extra patrol in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard; arranged a temporary move of a vehicle and garbage out of the way until a valid driver could move the vehicle to a proper parking location in the 200 block of South Water Street East; and verified that some youths in the underground parking in the first block of South Water Street East were okay to be there because they just were fishing.
3:56 a.m.: A 57-year-old Neosho man was cited for failing to stop at flashing red light in the first block of North Main Street.
7:39 a.m.: A 19-year-old Cambridge man was cited for failing to fasten seatbelt and warned for speeding in the 800 block of Highland Avenue.
11:02 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding and warned for nonregistration of vehicle at the intersection of South Main Street and Talcott Avenue.
2:40 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office review for (domestic abuse) will be requested for a man who would not allow a woman to leave an apartment in the first block of Spry Avenue.
3:36 p.m.: A state-reportable accident was documented where a 23-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for unsafe backing involving a 37-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive.
9:01 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for expired vehicle registration in the 400 block of South Main Street.
11:31 p.m.: A 22-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.