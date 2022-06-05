Wednesday, June 1

Officers assisted the staff at Fort Memorial Hospital with a patient who was out of control; contacted the Fort Atkinson Electrical Department for a stop light that was facing the wrong way at the intersection of South Third and South Main streets; administered one court-ordered preliminary breath test; prepared 12 nuisance abatement complaint letters for long grass; moved along three vehicles parked on Main Street; stood by for a resident who needed to go through some property/belongings in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue to make sure there was nothing illegal there; will follow up with a business owner in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue for an incident that occurred with a customer.

Also, officers met with an employee from the Fort Atkinson Parks Department about vandalism at Jones Park; placed a request for extra patrol in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard; arranged a temporary move of a vehicle and garbage out of the way until a valid driver could move the vehicle to a proper parking location in the 200 block of South Water Street East; and verified that some youths in the underground parking in the first block of South Water Street East were okay to be there because they just were fishing.

3:56 a.m.: A 57-year-old Neosho man was cited for failing to stop at flashing red light in the first block of North Main Street.

7:39 a.m.: A 19-year-old Cambridge man was cited for failing to fasten seatbelt and warned for speeding in the 800 block of Highland Avenue.

11:02 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding and warned for nonregistration of vehicle at the intersection of South Main Street and Talcott Avenue.

2:40 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office review for (domestic abuse) will be requested for a man who would not allow a woman to leave an apartment in the first block of Spry Avenue.

3:36 p.m.: A state-reportable accident was documented where a 23-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for unsafe backing involving a 37-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive.

9:01 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for expired vehicle registration in the 400 block of South Main Street.

11:31 p.m.: A 22-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.

