Tuesday, June 1
Officers issued one traffic-related warning; assisted two individuals with keys locked in vehicle; responded to one alarm; participated in one community policing event; performed four crime-prevention services; moved along a person who had been sitting in their vehicle and talking on their phone for over an hour at a business in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and two individuals sleeping in their vehicle in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue; conducted a foot patrol in the downtown area; stopped a semi that reportedly was dragging metal behind it because a tire was blown out, and escorted it to a parking lot where the driver called for assistance; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for a motorcyclist speeding in the 200 block of East Highland Avenue.
Also, replaced a water valve cap that had fallen off; prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters; documented information about a suspicious incident for a resident, a fraudulent incident for a business and a stolen bicycle from the 1200 block of Elsie Street; conducted a liquor license check for a business; attempted to serve papers on a resident in the 1000 block of East Street; warned a resident for noise violation; checked the welfare of a woman who was sleeping; and handled one undisclosed confidential incident at Fort Atkinson High School.
12:26 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:07 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 900 block of East Street was placed on the briefing board following a complaint from a woman that the bolts on her husband’s truck had been loosened during the night.
7:31 a.m.: A 52-year-old Watertown man was cited in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for following too closely, resulting in a state-reportable accident with no injuries involving a 55-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
8:09 a.m.: An 80-year-old Milton woman was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt. She was warned for speeding and failing to provide proof of insurance.
9:29 a.m.: A 70-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1100 block of South Main Street for failing to secure a seatbelt.
9:43 a.m.: A 23-year-old Beloit man was cited for speeding in the 1200 block of South Main Street.
10:21 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for nonregistration of vehicle in the 400 block of Madison Avenue.
10:31 a.m.: An 83-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Washington Street.
10:34 a.m.: A 59-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding and failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Seventh Street.
10:44 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street. He was warned for speeding and failing to provide current proof of insurance.
10:55 a.m.: A 36-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for speeding and failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Seventh Street.
11:10 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt in the 200 block of Edward Street.
11:11 a.m.: Officers and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint of an argument that had been going on since the previous evening in the 1100 block of North High Street but everything appeared to be fine when the law enforcement officers arrived.
12:31 p.m.: A 20-year-old Elkhorn woman was cited in the 200 block of Madison Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt and for a child safety restraint violation for a child under age 4. She was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
1:13 p.m.: A 75-year-old Kenosha man was cited for speeding in the 1200 block of South Main Street.
1:43 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a female student from Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:46 p.m.: A 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, both from Monroe, were cited for failing to secure seatbelts.
3:32 p.m.: A 16-year-old Cambridge boy was cited at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues for failing to yield right of way resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man. The Cambridge youth’s vehicle was removed by Butch’s Towing and the Fort Atkinson man’s vehicle was removed by Klement Towing. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was called for cleanup of fluids that had leaked from both vehicles.
4:27 p.m.: Three Fort Atkinson residents were involved in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Robert Street. A 75-year-old woman was cited for following too closely and her vehicle was removed by Klement Towing. A 47-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man drove away on their own.
6:19 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1100 block of North High Street on three warrants through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and two through the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The man was charged for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and four counts of felony bail jumping by the Fort Atkinson Police Department. After being processed, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
