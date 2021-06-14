Thursday, June 10

Officers issued five traffic-related warnings; responded to one 911 call; performed four crime-prevention services; checked on a residence at the request of a homeowner and everything was fine; moved along two individuals in a park after hours; reset low-hanging cable lines to keep them from being an obstruction or hazard; followed up on a traffic complaint at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and Monroe Street; started two 48-hour parking watches; delivered a message to a resident on behalf of another law enforcement agency; prepared three nuisance abatement complaint letters for vehicles; documented information about fraudulent use of a resident’s Social Security number and another report of fraudulent telephone calls; and placed a request for extra patrol in the 600 block of Jefferson Street on the briefing board.

9:05 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Mercy Hospital in Janesville.

9:30 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1600 block of Mehta Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.

2:57 p.m.: An officer transported a man from the Fort Atkinson Police Department to Fort Memorial Hospital for a voluntary commitment, following a conversation between the man and Jefferson County Human Services.

8:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 800 block of Robert Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

8:49 p.m.: Officers, Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner responded to the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive when the officers found a man who was deceased.

11:25 p.m.: Officers spoke with individuals following a complaint of a vehicle on the grass at the park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street. The people were there after a softball game.

