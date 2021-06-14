Thursday, June 10
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings; responded to one 911 call; performed four crime-prevention services; checked on a residence at the request of a homeowner and everything was fine; moved along two individuals in a park after hours; reset low-hanging cable lines to keep them from being an obstruction or hazard; followed up on a traffic complaint at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and Monroe Street; started two 48-hour parking watches; delivered a message to a resident on behalf of another law enforcement agency; prepared three nuisance abatement complaint letters for vehicles; documented information about fraudulent use of a resident’s Social Security number and another report of fraudulent telephone calls; and placed a request for extra patrol in the 600 block of Jefferson Street on the briefing board.
9:05 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
9:30 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1600 block of Mehta Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:57 p.m.: An officer transported a man from the Fort Atkinson Police Department to Fort Memorial Hospital for a voluntary commitment, following a conversation between the man and Jefferson County Human Services.
8:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 800 block of Robert Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:49 p.m.: Officers, Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner responded to the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive when the officers found a man who was deceased.
11:25 p.m.: Officers spoke with individuals following a complaint of a vehicle on the grass at the park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street. The people were there after a softball game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.