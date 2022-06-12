Friday, June 10
Officers were unable to locate a driver at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office who was thought to be intoxicated in the 700 block of Frederick Avenue; turned a driver over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office who was thought to have been operating a vehicle while intoxicated in their jurisdiction; documented information from a woman who reported a theft from her residence in the first block of South Fifth Street; were unable to locate a semi driver who got out of his truck and began yelling at drivers at the intersection of North Main Street and West Sherman Avenue where he was attempting to make a turn; and explained the new parking restrictions on Main Street during the Robert Street Bridge reconstruction to a driver in the first block of North Main Street.
Also, officers made suggestions to a tenant in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive on how to deal with the building owner who thought the tenant owned a vehicle with which the owner had issues; advised a man on how to fill out a self-accident reporting form when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue, and the driver of the striking vehicle and witness to the incident both had left the scene leaving notes about their contact information; will follow up with a resident in the 500 block of Reena Avenue who has a dog living with them in a housing unit that has no window pane or screen; spoke with some youths who reportedly were playing with a toy gun near Elsie Street and Wilson Avenue; and turned over a dog found running loose near North Main and North Fourth streets to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
12:45 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody on domestic abuse/disorderly conduct charges, processed and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail. A 72-hour, no contact order was waived.
2:18 a.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of Shah Avenue.
10:30 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody from the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard and transported to the Jefferson County Jail on a probation hold, following a complaint from a woman that he had threatened her and to damage her vehicle. Charges for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct misdemeanor and felony bail jumping will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review.
1:13 p.m.: A 23-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and unsafe lane deviation following a complaint about her reckless driving near U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway M.
3:32 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the Main Street Bridge for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
3:54 p.m.: A 26-year-old Milwaukee man from the 200 block of East Cramer Street was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital for a drug overdose where he was found to have a warrant through Milwaukee County for domestic abuse charges. After being medically cleared, he was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
4:57 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man will be charged with domestic abuse/battery, domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and domestic abuse/strangulation after he fled the scene in the 1600 block of Jamesway following a call about a domestic altercation.
10:44 p.m.: A 51-year-old Milwaukee man was cited in the 200 block of East Cramer Street for possession of marijuana.
