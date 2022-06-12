Saturday, June 11

Officers spoke with a man whose vehicle was blocking a lane of traffic in the first block of South Main Street and advised him to load his equipment from a side street, a 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man about his driving in the 200 block of Highland Avenue following a complaint, and an 80-year-old woman following a complaint about her poor driving in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue to which she admitted being a little tired; answered questions from a resident about sales of firearms at an estate sale; and referred a woman to Jefferson County Human Services when her claim about someone breaking into her apartment and stealing all of her belongings was unfounded.

Also, officers contacted a 53-year-old Evansville man and a 73-year-old Hawkeye, Iowa, woman to move their vehicles when they parked in a no parking area in the 200 block of South Main Street; were unable to contact a man in the 300 block of Rogers Street at the request of the Watertown Police Department who wanted him on a fleeing an officer charge because no one would answer the door when the officers knocked; prepared a formal complaint for a possible theft from the 300 block of North Main Street; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a report of a gas leak in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue; and prepared five animal license warning letters.

12:10 a.m.: A 22-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license in the first block of East Highland Avenue. The vehicle was turned over to a licensed driver.

2:29 a.m.: A 32-year-old Johnson Creek man is being sought on charges of battery to law enforcement officer, fleeing/eluding officer and causing bodily harm, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia after intentionally crashing a vehicle into an occupied squad car and fleeing the scene at the intersection of Reena Avenue and Commonwealth Drive. Citations also will be issued for operating a vehicle without required lamps lighted, exceeding speed zones (30-34 mph), improper display of license plate and hit-and-run to property adjacent to highway.

9:34 p.m.: A 51-year-old Watertown man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue following a complaint about bad driving.

Load comments