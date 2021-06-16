Friday, June 11
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; responded to four 911 calls; performed two crime-prevention services; determined that there were no issues with a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Bark River Drive; followed up on a report of a runaway juvenile; documented information about a verbal argument among individuals in the 200 block of East Cramer Street, information about a tree branch that fell on two vehicles in the 200 block of Barrie Street and information about a strange telephone call; started a 48-hour parking watch on a vehicle; unlocked the door of an apartment in which a woman had locked herself out with oil cooking on the stove; spoke with the owner of a vehicle who had parked directly in front of a door at Fort Atkinson High School and found that it belonged to the maintenance manager.
Also, requested help from the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a tree limb and wires that were downed near Washington and Linden streets; notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of wires down in the 100 block of Jackson Street and a tree with a large crack that looked like it could fall on power lines in the 100 block of Linden Street, and the Fort Atkinson Water Department of a water valve cover that was tipped over; responded with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department, Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works and We Energies for wires down near Grant Street and South Third Street West; removed a branch from the road; and checked the welfare of a person sitting at the curb at the intersection of Jackson Street and West Sherman Avenue who was waiting for a ride and was fine.
3:39 a.m.: A 42-year-old man who reportedly was sleeping on the sidewalk in the first block of South Water Street East was located by an officer and arrested on a warrant. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
8:59 a.m.: A 65-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt in the 400 block of East Milwaukee Avenue and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
9:22 a.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and failing to register vehicle. He was warned for speeding at the intersection of South Main and South streets.
9:58 a.m.: A 32-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for speeding in the 100 block of South Main Street.
10:11 a.m.: Officers and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 400 block of Foster Street. The fire re-ignited after 10 p.m. and the department was called back.
10:38 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:25 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 800 block of Robert Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:18 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:47 p.m.: An in-house, non-reportable accident form was completed at the intersection of South Main and South Third Street West for a 17-year-old male and 19-year-old female, both of Fort Atkinson. No citations were issued.
5:52 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 500 block of Oak Street for an automatic fire alarm.
6:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:38 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
