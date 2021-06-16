Saturday, June 12
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to two alarms with one alarm at Purdy Elementary School where people were painting in a classroom; warned a man for being in a park after hours and moved him along, and an older couple for disorderly conduct, following an incident in the 800 block of East Sherman Avenue ; spoke with a woman who burned food in her microwave and requested that a Fort Atkinson Fire Department firefighter check and make sure everything was OK for her, and a man about an issue he was having with a new girlfriend’s ex-husband’s family who also was advised that additional assistance should be sought through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office because the incident occurred in that jurisdiction.
Also, provided traffic control/enforcement for an event in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and information about ordinances related to cats in the city; documented damage to a vehicle that most likely occurred in the 300 block of Washington Street; confirmed that a driver with a flat tire had help on the way; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for an oven fire; advised some residents about the burning ordinance when they were found having trouble starting a fire; conducted a walk-through of Ralph Park; captured and transported a dog running loose from near Lincoln Street and West Sherman Avenue to the Humane Society of Jefferson County; reminded youths near North Main Street and Madison Avenue that they needed to be home by midnight; and handled one confidential incident related to care of a child.
12:06 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman in the 200 block of East Cramer.
1:05 a.m.: A 22-year-old man was arrested in the first block of South Water Street East for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense; operating with probable alcohol content and failing to obey traffic signal. He later was released to a responsible person.
6:07 a.m.: Officers left voice mail messages for owners of vehicles that were parked in the way of the farmers market and needed to be moved.
9:17 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:57 a.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue transported a 13-year-old boy from the 500 block of Bark River Road to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:10 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for failing to yield right of way from non-highway access, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man.
9:20 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance transported a man from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of Gail Place to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of Van Buren Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
