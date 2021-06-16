Sunday, June 13
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted another law enforcement agency in the 1500 block of Stacy Lane; responded to one alarm; participated in one community policing event; helped Fort Memorial Hospital staff with an unruly patient who later was discharged and left without incident; stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Main Street; conducted bar checks in the downtown area; removed glass from the roadway; gave a ride home to a man found sitting by a tree in the 500 block of South Main Street; documented information for a resident, and information about a civil issue between other neighbors in a different location; spoke with individuals creating a lot of smoke trying to burn something and advised them of the burning ordinance.
Also, checked on an individual walking down the street with blood reportedly running down his leg but there was no blood on him and he was fine; determined that a complaint of a large dog laying in the front yard of a property was a large stuffed animal; provided telephone numbers to a woman who complained about a bat in her house that flew out a window while the officer was there; warned a man for trespassing on a private property; were unable to locate the source of reported fireworks and a vehicle that was part of a traffic complaint; and prepared 13 follow-up animal licensing complaint letters.
12:06 a.m.: Someone flagged an officer down near South Fourth Street East and Foster Street because there was an unknown woman sleeping in the person’s vehicle. The sleeping woman was intoxicated and had a responsible person on the way to pick her up.
1:05 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:32 a.m.: A 31-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of Rock River and Bark River roads for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding.
10:28 a.m.: A 79-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and Madison Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle and issued a 15-day correction notice for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. His vehicle was parked legally.
1:45 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for nonregistration of vehicle at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grove Street.
6:30 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of McMillen Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:23 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for tires protruding more than two inches from the wheel wells in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
7:49 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was arrested in the 600 block of Short Street for felony bail jumping, following a complaint about reckless driving. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
