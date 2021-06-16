Monday, June 14

Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; assisted two individuals with keys locked in vehicle; responded to five 911 calls; performed four crime-prevention services; documented information for two individuals; prepared 12 nuisance abatement complaint letters and two warrants to be served; spoke with a resident about tenant rights, another tenant about the eviction process and how to obtain a restraining order, and a couple of individuals following a direct seller complaint where the individuals actually were not selling anything but offering repair services for what appeared to be a legitimate company; started a 48-hour parking watch on a vehicle in the 100 block of Mechanic Street; removed a tree branch from the road; were unavailable for follow up on a report of a suspicious vehicle; were unable to confirm a report of loud music in the 200 block of South Water Street East; located a woman’s daughter who had been with other family members and forgot about communicating with her mother; checked the welfare of an individual who was fine; followed up on a call from a group home; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed reason

9:06 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

9:58 a.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 500 block of South Main Street for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.

10:10 a.m.: A 54-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for speeding in the 1300 block of South Main Street.

10:36 a.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

12:39 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department requested a page for a fire alarm from the 1100 block of North Main Street related to burnt food.

