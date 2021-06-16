Tuesday, June 15
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; responded to five 911 calls; performed one crime-prevention service; located three individuals who were in town working for the carnival at Jones Park who reportedly were going through backyards in the area and advised them to return to the park where they were supposed to be staying; notified and assisted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department in retrieving ducklings that had fallen down a sewer grate near Madison Avenue and Lincoln Street; prepared nine nuisance abatement complaint letters; followed up on an investigation of a retail theft that occurred in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue last evening; checked the welfare of a woman who was fine and will follow up with the friend who requested the check, and a man who had not been seen by his neighbor in weeks and he was fine.
Also, chalked the tires of one vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch; stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of County Highway K and Wendorf Lane and to keep the peace for a child custody exchange in the 300 block of Shirley Street; documented information about a temporary restraining order/notice of injunction hearing and information about a fraud investigation; were unable to locate a person walking in the lane of traffic in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue; emptied the drug drop-off box; spoke with a man who believed his mail had been stolen and offered him advice; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault
2:18 a.m.: A man from the 1100 block of Arndt Court reported hearing a loud boom, then lost power at their home. An officer confirmed that the power was out and WE Energies had a crew on the way.
12:21 p.m.: A citation will be prepared for a 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man for trespassing in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue.
3:19 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office review for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct will be prepared following a disruption at a group home in the first block of East Sherman Avenue. Jefferson County Human Services was contacted and a protection plan was put in place.
4:01 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the1600 block of Mehta Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:09 p.m.: An officer spoke with the owners of an animal that reportedly was attacking their neighbor’s pet in the first block of Talcott Court. They were warned for an animal-control violation and advised that any future complaints would result in a citation. The officer learned that their pet was not licensed and gave the owners 15 days to get a license or be cited.
5:42 p.m.: No citations were issued for a nonreportable accident that occurred in the parking lot of Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street involving a 63-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson.
7:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 800 block of Robert Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:14 p.m.: A 22-year-old Bowler man was arrested in the 400 block of South Sixth Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping. He posted bond and was released.
11:09 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office review will be prepared following a possible domestic abuse incident in the 1100 block of Peterson Street. The individuals involved agreed to separate for the night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.