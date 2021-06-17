Wednesday, June 16
Officers responded to five 911 calls; participated in one community policing event; performed two crime-prevention service; found a dog running loose in the 300 block of Roosevelt and turned it over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County; warned two youths for curfew after being found in a park after hours and were turned over to their parents; checked on a report of flashlights in an empty building but found everything to be secure, and the welfare of a woman in the 600 block of Reena Avenue who was not at home at the time, and the welfare of two other people who were fine; spoke with a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East about loud music and two intoxicated individuals about walking in the street in the 400 block of South Sixth Street; completed a report for a fire alarm that was caused by burnt food; documented a complaint about a dog left in a vehicle with the windows partially open but was gone before officers could arrive, and information from a woman whose dog was attacked by another dog while they were on a walk.
Also, sat at the intersection of Janesville and Rockwell avenues following a complaint and passed the information along to the city electrician; were unable to locate a vehicle reportedly driven on the lawn at the Dwight Foster Public Library or to follow up on a report of loud music near Linden and Adams streets; followed up on a report from the Escanaba, Mich., Public Safety office about a person from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive calling a business in their jurisdiction; were asked to check the welfare of an animal in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street; removed debris from the road; were unable to serve a warrant to a person because they no longer were at the address provided; assisted a woman retrieve some of her belongings from her granddaughter; and transferred a call about suspicious activity in Jefferson to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
1:26 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive.
1:36 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Spry Avenue for graduated driver’s license violation, and warned for speed and curfew. He was escorted home. Two other juvenile passengers also were warned for curfew and escorted home.
7:50 a.m.: A 56-year-old Cambridge man was cited in the 700 block of Madison Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle, failing to apply for Wisconsin driver’s license, cracked windshield and bald tires.
10:49 a.m.: Citations are pending for a state-reportable accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of North Main Street and Madison Avenue resulting in possible injuries or road blockage.
11:38 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1500 block of Radhika Street.
12:06 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of Florence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:13 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman, arrested in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, was transported to the Jefferson County jail.
