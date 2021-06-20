Thursday, June 17
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to five 911 calls; performed two crime-prevention services; contacted Jefferson County Human Services to provide assistance to a woman brought to the Fort Atkinson Police Department because she appeared to be very confused and disoriented; arranged for a customer to speak with the owner of rental equipment that the customer used and failed to return, and arrangements were made for its return; consulted with a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital about a raccoon bite and determined that the incident did not fall under state statutes for quarantine.
Also, wrote a report for a vandalism incident; documented information about a child custody incident; rescued ducklings from a storm sewer in the 600 block of West Rockwell Avenue with the help of Fort Atkinson Fire Department staff; were unable to locate anyone setting off bottle rockets in the 700 block of Riverside Drive or an elderly man sitting along a sidewalk in a municipal parking lot; found that a resident in the 300 block of Martin Street was fine following a request for a welfare check; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault and another one related to drug information.
9:57 a.m.: A 61-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive for failing to secure a seatbelt. She was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance, no current insurance and defective brake light.
10:20 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for excessive window tint.
10:36 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North Main and Hickory streets, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:01 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a customer who had fallen at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
1:57 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Sixth Street and Janesville Avenue.
3:58 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:12 p.m.: A woman from the first block of South Main Street, who had been at the Fort Atkinson Police Department earlier in the day, was returned there to wait for a ride to Madison.
7:17 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s review for possible charges of domestic abuse/disorderly conduct will be prepared for two men following an incident in the 300 block of Park Street.
8:02 p.m.: A 51-year-old homeless woman was arrested in the first block of East Riverwalk for domestic abuse and disorderly conduct. She was unable to post bond and was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital for medical clearance before being taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
8:10 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:14 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the corner of Elsie Street and Commonwealth Drive which was in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction. Officers waited until two deputies took over to handle the situation.
11:27 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson male will be mailed a citation for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 400 block of North Main Street.
11:35 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate two dogs reported lost in the 600 block of Adams Street. The dogs later were found and returned to their owner.
