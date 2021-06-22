Friday, June 18
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings; assisted two individuals with keys locked in vehicle; responded to three 911 calls and five alarms; cancelled a request for a welfare check when the owner of a medical pendant confirmed that they were fine; performed two crime-prevention services; checked on a vehicle near a park that was occupied by a woman who was waiting for her daughter who lived next to the park, and another vehicle that was unoccupied and appeared to be fine; encountered a man driving through the park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street after hours picking up cans and warned him not to drive in restricted areas; verified that a resident was OK while sleepwalking and staff was keeping an eye on them.
Also, documented information provided by another agency about a runaway, and information about a child custody issue; advised a woman about a complaint of her dogs being left alone in her backyard when she pulled up to her house after running errands and explained that she had forgotten about the dogs when she left but they were fine; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for debris and furniture that has been outside a building in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue for years; started a parking watch for a vehicle parked for more than 48 hours; and returned a group home client to their home.
12:26 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 600 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital after receiving assistance from the Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Service.
12:08 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office transferred a call from a person in the first block of Spry Avenue who initially requested ambulance assistance, then changed their mind and asked that the call be disregarded. An officer conducted a welfare check to make sure everyone was fine and did not require follow-up assistance.
1:41 p.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident that occurred when one driver struck another vehicle in the parking lot of the 700 block of Reena Avenue. The incident was recorded by a witness who captured pictures of both vehicles’ license plates. An officer was able to speak with the owners of each vehicle.
1:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1100 block of Caswell Street.
2:15 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance transported a person from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:23 p.m.: A 39-year-old Jefferson man was located following a report of a hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue. The accident was state-reportable and the man was cited for hit-and-run to adjacent property, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.
6:44 p.m.: Officers patrolling Jones Park for Baseball Fest wrote two minor citations.
7:43 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Grove Street for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle following a complaint from another driver.
8:16 p.m.: No citations were issued when a 53-year-old Greenville, Ohio, male driver struck a parked vehicle owned by a 76-year-old Fort Myers, Fla., man in the parking lot in the 1600 block of Doris Drive. An in-house, non-reportable accident report was completed.
9:11 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 29-year-old woman from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:27 p.m.: A 19-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the 400 block of South Sixth Street for underage alcohol and released.
