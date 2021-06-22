Saturday, June 19
Officers issued two-traffic related warnings; responded to two 911 calls and one alarm; dispersed a group of individuals who were yelling back and forth at each other on the Main Street bridge; checked on a suspicious vehicle at a park and found that it was unoccupied; escorted patrons from a bar in the first block of South Main Street that was trying to close; warned an individual for noise following a complaint of loud music; documented information for two residents; advised a Janesville man to stop contacting a resident in the 400 block of Monroe Street; escorted a highly intoxicated man to his home where his wife will take care of him.
Also, verified that a complaint of loud music and an excess of vehicles parked in the 300 block of Merchants Avenue was not a nuisance; were unable to confirm a report of ducklings stopping motorists in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue, spoke with a woman who failed to answer her telephone when an officer returned her call about receiving harassing messages or locate the source of the sound of loud bangs in the 300 block of Ramesh Avenue; found no issues following a welfare check of a dog; mediated a dispute between two women arguing over an issue related to license plates on a vehicle; and spoke with an apartment manager about a vehicle parked in a tenant-only parking lot.
11:16 a.m.: A 58-year-old woman was warned for unsafe backing when she struck a parked vehicle owned by a 60-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 300 block of Merchants Avenue. An in-house, non-reportable accident form was completed.
1:28 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Industrial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:28 p.m.: A 25-year-old male was cited and released in the 400 block of South Sixth Street for disorderly conduct/intoxication and disorderly conduct/resisting.
9:24 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive wished to report an incident related to harassment, then called back later to ask that no action or follow-up be made.
9:26 p.m.: Two women in the 400 block of Nadig Street reportedly were engaged in a physical altercation in the 400 block of Nadig Drive and neither wished to file charges against the other. No further action was taken.
9:36 p.m.: An employee from a business in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue reported that some customers were harassing and threatening her but everything was locked up and no vehicles were around when officers arrived after they were finished with a previous call.
10:13 p.m.: A 20-year-old Madison woman was warned for underage alcohol in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
