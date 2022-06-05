Thursday, June 2

Officers assisted a Wisconsin Department of Corrections employee with a client’s GPS equipment from the 200 block of Spry Avenue to make sure it had not been tampered with; contacted the Humane Society of Jefferson County for a resident who found a parakeet in her house in the 500 block of Lexington Boulevard and they will come to pick it up; warned a person for repeatedly trespassing on property in the 200 block of South Water Street East; determined that a complaint of a haze near an odor of burning rubber in the 1100 block of Mohawk Court was unfounded; prepared 10 nuisance abatement complaint letters for long grass.

Also, officers located a reportedly stolen vehicle from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue, along a road in the county, that had been towed back on May 26, and an officer will follow up with the owner; sought advice from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources about dealing with a fawn repeatedly running into traffic in the 700 block of Janesville Avenue; placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol in the 600 block of Oak Street for a person who was informed that he was not welcome on the property; and stood by for a driver in the first block of East Sherman Avenue who was blocked by a motorcycle that was parked too close to her car.

8:23 a.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident with no injuries involving a 48-year-old Lake Geneva woman and a 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the parking lot in the 1100 block of North Main Street.

12:51 p.m.: A 53-year-old Whitewater woman will be mailed a citation for disorderly conduct following a complaint from a business in the 900 block of Madison Avenue of receiving threatening/harassing calls from her.

2:26 p.m.: A 14-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for disorderly conduct at the Fort Atkinson Middle School.

