Officers assisted a Wisconsin Department of Corrections employee with a client’s GPS equipment from the 200 block of Spry Avenue to make sure it had not been tampered with; contacted the Humane Society of Jefferson County for a resident who found a parakeet in her house in the 500 block of Lexington Boulevard and they will come to pick it up; warned a person for repeatedly trespassing on property in the 200 block of South Water Street East; determined that a complaint of a haze near an odor of burning rubber in the 1100 block of Mohawk Court was unfounded; prepared 10 nuisance abatement complaint letters for long grass.
Also, officers located a reportedly stolen vehicle from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue, along a road in the county, that had been towed back on May 26, and an officer will follow up with the owner; sought advice from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources about dealing with a fawn repeatedly running into traffic in the 700 block of Janesville Avenue; placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol in the 600 block of Oak Street for a person who was informed that he was not welcome on the property; and stood by for a driver in the first block of East Sherman Avenue who was blocked by a motorcycle that was parked too close to her car.
8:23 a.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident with no injuries involving a 48-year-old Lake Geneva woman and a 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the parking lot in the 1100 block of North Main Street.
12:51 p.m.: A 53-year-old Whitewater woman will be mailed a citation for disorderly conduct following a complaint from a business in the 900 block of Madison Avenue of receiving threatening/harassing calls from her.
2:26 p.m.: A 14-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for disorderly conduct at the Fort Atkinson Middle School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.