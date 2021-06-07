Wednesday, June 2
Officers issued one traffic-related warning; responded to two 911 calls and one alarm; participated in one community policing event; performed two crime-prevention services; prepared one chronic nuisance abatement complaint letter; documented information at the request of a resident from the 700 block of Harriette Street, information about a vehicle in need of repairs being parked at an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Water Street East, information about a semi parked in the 400 block of Madison Avenue because the driver was concerned about losing the power steering and was preparing to contact his dispatcher for assistance, and information about graffiti in the first block of South Water Street East.
Also, placed a request for extra patrol for speeding motorists in the 400 block of Hickory Street; successfully completed the monthly siren test; spoke with a man about his dogs barking and another person about issues they were having; and were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious person in the 300 block of Adams Street.
2:20 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:37 a.m.: A 69-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man, both of Fort Atkinson, were cited for failing to fasten their seatbelts at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street.
9:55 a.m.: A 42-year-old Whitewater man was cited for nonregistration of vehicle at the intersection of North Main and North Third streets.
10:04 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective brake lights (all three of them) and failing to provide proof of insurance was issued to a 75-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of South Fourth Street West and Grant Street.
6:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Washington Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:25 p.m.: A 23-year-old Whitewater man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Monroe Street.
7:37 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street.
9:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 66-year-old man from the 1500 block of Jamesway to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:34 p.m.: Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room staff requested assistance with a belligerent patient. Officers assisted until Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to transport the person to another facility.
