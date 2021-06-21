Sunday, June 20

Officers issued one traffic-related warning; responded to one 911 call; participated in one community policing event; removed an unwanted person from a woman’s residence and took them to another friend’s house; noticed two individuals in the first block of South Water Street East arguing about how they were going to get home, so they called a sober friend to pick them up; warned a bar owner in the first block of South Main Street for being open after closing hours, another person about a confrontation in which she was involved in the 200 block of North Main Street and for which an officer will follow up, and a man for a fireworks violation in the 200 block of South Water Street East.

Also, officers gave a ride to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to a man from the 200 block of North Main Street where he could wait for his ride home; were flagged down by a person who just wanted to talk; spoke with two individuals arguing and advised them to stop contacting each other; conducted a welfare check of a woman who was fine; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch; documented information at the request of two residents and information about a child custody issue; were unable to identify the source of the sound of fireworks at two separate locations and to locate a reportedly disabled vehicle on North Third Street; and assisted another law enforcement agency in the 400 block of Jones Avenue.

2:56 a.m.: A 25-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of North Main and North Water streets for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and warned for driving the wrong way on a one-way street. He was released to a responsible person.

8:20 a.m.: A 25-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Janesville Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle and issued a 15-day correction notice for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.

8:28 a.m.: A 37-year-old man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Blackhawk Drive.

9:38 a.m.: A 28-year-old woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Eighth Street and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and expired vehicle registration.

10:07 a.m.: A 22-year-old woman was cited for speeding in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.

10:51 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and issued a 15-day correction notice for illegible license plates.

11:09 a.m.: A 53-year-old Janesville man was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.

12:55 p.m.: An officer will follow up with an investigation of an accident that occurred in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, resulting in property damage and involving an 80-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.

3 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of West Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

4:51 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported an 85-year-old woman from the 1000 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

7:12 p.m.: An officer provided DRE (Drug Recognition Expert) services for the Lake Mills Police Department in Lake Mills.

8:08 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 700 block of Riverside Drive for violation of a temporary restraining order. He was booked and released.

8:26 p.m.: A man and woman from the 100 block of North Fourth Street both were warned for loud music, following a complaint, and advised that any future complaints would result in citations.

9:20 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle was issued to a 29-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the first block of Madison Avenue.

11:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

Recommended for you

Load comments