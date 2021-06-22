Monday, June 21
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to four 911 calls; performed one crime-prevention service; spoke with a resident about a suspicious vehicle in front of his house for the past hour, but there were no issues, and another individual about an incident related to an earlier incident that occurred two days ago; returned two dogs running at large to their owners; provided a no consent form that was signed by a car owner whose tire was slashed during the night; contacted an elderly man whose granddaughter was trying to reach him and encouraged him to give her a call.
Also, prepared 11 nuisance abatement complaint letters; were unable to locate a suspicious male who was near a woman’s apartment door a couple of times, a person and dog reportedly yelling/crying, or any youths on scooters at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and school properties; documented information about scam telephone calls; chalked tires on two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches; dropped off a street sign at the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works garage; and warned several car owners to not park on the lawn at Fort Atkinson High School while they attended a ball game nearby.
7:41 a.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the first block of Spry Avenue on six warrants through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy arrived to pick him up and he will be charged with bail jumping as well.
9:10 a.m.: A 16-year-old girl and 38-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson, agreed not to have a crash report prepared or filed when they were involved in a fender-bender accident with little or no damage to their vehicles in the parking lot in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
10:22 a.m.: A clerk from Lions Quick Mart in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue signed a no consent form for a theft of liquor.
2:17 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue transported an employee from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:03 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Zida Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:31 p.m.: A 54-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North Main and Edgewood streets.
3:38 p.m.: A 54-year-old woman in the 1200 block of Talcott Street was warned for disorderly conduct following a complaint and advised that she would be arrested for any further complaints. She was issued a citation later in the evening for placing a disorderly 911 call.
