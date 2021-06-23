Tuesday, June 22
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to two 911 calls and one false alarm; participated in one community policing event; performed two crime-prevention services; determined that a complaint about loud noise was unfounded; spoke with a man who was cleaning up from working on a project on his house at 1:32 a.m. following a complaint about noise, and a semi-driver who reportedly was all over the road because he was trying to avoid potholes; followed up on a parking complaint in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue; were unable to locate a dog running at large near West Hilltop Trail and Adrian Boulevard after it reportedly attacked another dog on a walk with its owner, a poorly driven vehicle near Robert Street and Madison Avenue, and five juveniles reportedly riding their bikes after dark without any lights in the 600 block of Reena Avenue.
Also, prepared eight nuisance abatement complaint letters; found a student who had walked away from the summer school program at home with his parents; filed two signed no consent forms for thefts from a woman from the 400 block of Mechanic Street and a man from the 300 block of Foster Street; billed an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Water Street East for chronic nuisance complaints; warned individuals for shooting off fireworks in the 300 block of North Third Street; stood by to keep the peace in the 400 block of Mechanic Street while a resident removed their property; placed a request for extra patrol for pedestrians crossing Robert Street at Barrie Park on the briefing board; documented information about a fraud incident; turned over a dog found running loose near Grove and South Fifth streets to the Humane Society of Jefferson County; and provided information to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office about a vehicle for which they were looking, and a hotel voucher for an individual.
3:28 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:57 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:47 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a vehicle in the 1300 block of Whitewater Avenue with a person in it who had a warrant. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies later located the vehicle outside of the city limits and took the person into custody.
12:48 p.m.: Officers located a young female following a complaint of underage drivers in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. She had a valid driver’s license and mentioned that her younger brother was with her at the time of the complaint.
2:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:28 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:14 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 300 block of Wilcox Street.
7:51 p.m.: An officer stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of Commonwealth Drive and Lexington Boulevard.
8:59 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a report of motorists possibly drag racing near Rock River and Bark River roads after officers were unable to locate any activity substantiating an incident.
