Thursday, June 24
Officers issued 10 traffic-related warnings; responded to four 911 calls and one alarm; participated in two community policing events; performed one crime-prevention service; notified We Energies of a street light that was out in the 100 block of South Fourth Street West; spoke with a customer of Fort Community Credit Union who was having issues with a member at the business; were assigned to follow up on a report of theft of tools from a work site in the 100 block of Jefferson Street; verified compliance with a nuisance abatement complaint letter for lawn maintenance.
Also, documented information about a motorcyclist driving through another person’s yard in the 300 block of North High Street and will follow up; served a warrant to a resident in the 1000 block of Monroe Street; checked on a vehicle in the municipal parking lot in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue and the occupants were sleeping in their car for the night and were fine; and followed up on a report of a possible domestic incident in the 700 block of Cherokee Lane but a woman there confirmed that there were no issues and the man who lives there has been gone for the night.
7:33 a.m.: An 83-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street for following too closely, resulting in a state-reportable accident with a 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
12:14 p.m.: A 54-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was taken into custody from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and will be charged with criminal disorderly conduct, damage to property, and resisting and defrauding an innkeeper. She was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department, booked and released to a responsible adult.
1:51 p.m.: Another law enforcement agency asked that an officer check for a person in the 100 block of Spry Avenue for a hit-and-run accident they were investigating but the person was not there at the time an officer checked. A message was left for the next shift of officers to try contacting the person again on their shift.
2:45 p.m.: A 29-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of Reena and Madison avenues for failing to maintain control of vehicle, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
3:04 p.m.: An 85-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for unsafe backing when he struck another vehicle owned by an 87-year-old Whitewater woman in the parking lot at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
3:50 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Lincoln Street.
7:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 800 block of Robert Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:56 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 600 block of Rogers Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:31 p.m.: A 34-year-old man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Lumber Street, and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.