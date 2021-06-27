Friday, June 25
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings; responded to one 911 call; performed three crime-prevention services; warned a woman for disorderly conduct when she was found knocking on a neighbor’s door shortly after midnight; verified that there were no issues with a vehicle that was parked in a private parking lot with no signs against parking there, and another vehicle whose driver was taking a nap in their vehicle in a public parking lot; prepared four nuisance abatement complaints for long grass, a vehicle with flat tires, a vehicle with no license plates, a vehicle with expired registration, a vehicle with expired license plates and a vehicle on jacks; documented information about a scam call, an undisclosed issue and a harassment complaint; spoke with a family while they were waiting to hear back from their son’s counselor about issues they were having, a woman who reported the theft of items from her vehicle the previous night and a man who left the dome light in his car on.
Also, advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a low-hanging branch in the 1300 block of South Main Street; replaced a pedestrian crossing sign in the first block of South Main Street; were unable to locate a person for whom Jefferson County Human Services was looking and some reportedly suspicious individuals in the 800 block of Dempster Street; were assigned to investigate a battery/assault incident based on information provided by Fort Memorial Hospital; began a 48-hour parking watch on a vehicle in the 400 block of Raintree Drive; and handled one confidential incident at Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:01 a.m.: A 29-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for speeding in the 1300 block of North High Street.
12:43 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:22 p.m.: No citations were issued when a 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man driving a truck struck the wall of the car wash in the 1300 block of North High Street causing damage, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
3:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man who had fallen near East Milwaukee Avenue and South High Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:48 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Foster Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:04 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued at the Main Street bridge to a 38-year-old Waukesha man for expired vehicle registration. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
