Saturday, June 26
Officers responded to two false alarms; performed three crime-prevention services; left an OOPS card on a vehicle with its driver’s side headlight and taillight left on; escorted two male juveniles home and warned them for curfew violation; referred information from a 911 call about a water main break in the 800 block of West Blackhawk Drive to the appropriate departments; advised an intoxicated person who was walking in the middle of the road in the 800 block of Madison Avenue to stay on the sidewalk, and a woman who was receiving unwanted text messages to block the number on her phone and failed to contact anyone at the number the woman provided; checked on a suspicious vehicle that turned out to belong to a mail delivery person and a woman who was having issues with her cell phone.
Also, officers warned a resident about their dog’s barking while they were gone, and a man for fireworks violation in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue; were unable to locate a vehicle with two occupants thought to be under the influence of alcohol and the source of the sound of fireworks in the 300 block of Monroe Street; fulfilled a request from a woman for extra patrol for about an hour following a call she received and everything was fine; documented information for someone at their request; stood by at Fort Memorial Hospital with Jefferson County Human Services while they spoke with a patient in the emergency room; picked up an elderly man who turned out to have walked away from his home in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Avenue and returned him to his home; and handled one confidential incident following a welfare check.
1:19 a.m.: A 27-year-old Elkhorn man was cited in the 200 block of South Main Street for disorderly conduct/intoxication.
3:45 a.m.: A 54-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and warned for improper turn. After being booked, he was released to a responsible person.
4:15 a.m.: An officer checked on a dog barking in the 400 block of North Main Street that was thought to be injured. The dog was not injured but was barking because it did not like the rain. The owner had fallen asleep but retrieved the dog and brought it back inside.
5:46 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
10:42 a.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man from the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard was taken into custody on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for bail jumping. Although he was found also to have a warrant through the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
1:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service was called, then told to disregard a call about a woman in the 300 block of Monroe Street who was thought to have taken some unknown medications but did not. Jefferson County Human Services was called instead to put a safety plan in place for her.
6:43 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.