Sunday, June 27
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings; responded to six 911 calls; performed one crime-prevention service; spoke with someone who reported that Brock’s Riverfront Tavern in the first block of South Main Street was having trouble with customers who were having difficulty leaving for the night, but everything was fine and they were gone when officers arrived, and a resident from the 300 block of Monroe Street who wished to have no contact with a person who requested a welfare check on them; stopped out with a suspicious vehicle in the first block of Wilson Avenue and found that the driver had just arrived and the dome light had not completely shut off; checked on a vehicle in a private parking lot in the 1100 block of North Main Street and found that their vehicle was disabled and they were waiting for a tow truck which they expected to arrive shortly.
Also, officers determined that a 57-year-old woman who reportedly was intoxicated asserted that she was napping and getting some sun in the first block of East Riverwalk and she was not in need of any services; documented information for a resident; warned a 25-year-old Watertown man for misuse of 911 after he made two 911 calls with no emergencies; educated a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street about shooting off legal fireworks and the ordinances related to that including noise ordinances; advised a resident who had questions about how to handle a housemate in the group home where they lived; and turned a dog with no collar found running loose over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
1:39 a.m. A 27-year-old Deerfield man was arrested in the 200 block of South Main Street at the request of the Whitewater Police Department who had an attempt to locate on him. He was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. After being booked, he was picked up by a Whitewater police officer.
9:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:39 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 61-year-old Mount Horeb man at the Main Street bridge for improper vehicle registration. He was warned for red light red violation.
10:02 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man for excessive window tint, tinted windshield and tires protruding more than two inches from fender.
11:16 a.m.: A 22-year-old Lake Mills man was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Blackhawk Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and concealed weapon violation. The passenger, a 23-year-old Lake Mills woman, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
2:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of McMillen Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Aurora Summit in Oconomowoc.
7:04 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle expiration was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Fourth Street East and Whitewater Avenue.
7:49 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 300 block of South Main Street for expired vehicle registration and warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
8:03 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 33-year-old woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:08 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 22-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of Monroe Street and Madison Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle. She was warned for defective high mount brake light.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.