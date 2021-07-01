Monday, June 28
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings; assisted two individuals with keys locked in vehicle; responded to one 911 call; participated in two community policing events; prepared three nuisance abatement complaint letters; confirmed that there was no suspicious activity at a business on East Rockwell Avenue where an employee was found to be working; called for an employee to secure a business on Lillian Street; spoke with a person about misuse of 911 when they called to request help for items that were not returned to them, and the owner of a building, following a report of juveniles on the roof but one of the youths lived there and no action was taken; documented information about graffiti on the City of Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department’s maintenance shed, and information about a driving complaint that occurred at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue earlier in the day.
Also, officers were assigned to investigate a report of harassing text messages to a resident who lived on Jamesway; asked some individuals whose vehicles were parked on the lawn by the tennis courts at Fort Atkinson High School to move their vehicles; conducted a foot patrol at Haumerson’s Pond; placed a request for extra patrol in the 1100 block of Peterson Street on the briefing board; warned a man near West Cramer and Monroe streets for fireworks violations following a complaint; and followed up on another fireworks complaint from Frederick Avenue shortly thereafter, a third complaint from Nelson Street and a fourth complaint from Park Street where no one could be located.
10:11 a.m.: A 65-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
10:18 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:16 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for a gas leak in the 300 block of Grove Street.
12:01 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for nonregistration of vehicle in the 700 block of North High Street and warned for speeding.
1:07 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:54 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for improper display of vehicle registration was issued to a driver in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue.
3:12 p.m.: A man sharing an apartment with a woman in the 1000 block of East Street was asked to leave and move out. The man arranged to leave and the woman was advised to go through the eviction process to have him permanently move out.
3:55 p.m.: A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy answered a request for help with a man who appeared to be intoxicated at the Burger King drive-thru in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue while officers were busy on other calls. The man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
5:43 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for an automatic fire alarm in the 200 block of South Water Street West.
7:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 500 block of Robert Street.
7:54 p.m.: A 25-year-old man was warned for unsafe backing when his vehicle struck a 34-year-old woman’s vehicle in the 400 block of Council Street. Both drivers were from Fort Atkinson and the accident was state-reportable.
8:54 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 21-year-old Cambridge man in the 700 block of Madison Avenue for illegible rear license plate and defective driver side headlight.
10:08 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of Florence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
