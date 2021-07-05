Tuesday, June 29
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings; responded to four 911 calls; performed three crime-prevention services; prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters; put out traffic cones for flooded areas; spoke with a man who was scheduled to remove his belongings from a former place of residence but reported that the other person responsible for the apartment was not home and an officer’s assistance was not required at this time, a woman who was concerned about unusual things going on at her home and another woman whose car was pelted with eggs.
Officers also documented information about a scam telephone call; notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works about a tree limb that was down and blocking the road in the 200 block of Jefferson Street; served a municipal subpoena to a resident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; and checked the welfare of a man in the 900 block of South Main Street who was fine, and the occupants of a vehicle in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue following a call from the driver of another vehicle who had followed them from Cambridge and observed unusual behavior but the officer determined that everything appeared to be normal.
7:14 a.m.: A maintenance person from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street reported a truck leaking gas in the parking lot. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department and officers responded and arrived at the time the truck driver was leaving. The business that owned the truck was contacted and the driver of the truck was notified. The incident will be turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for potential criminal charges.
8:11 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of East Highland Avenue and South Main Street for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
12:20 p.m.: Information about a nonreportable accident involving two Fort Atkinson women at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue was documented.
12:59 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:55 p.m.: A 40-year-old Jefferson woman was cited in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to stop at stop sign.
8:17 p.m.: A 23-year-old Watertown man was cited for speeding in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue.
8:27 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:33 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue.
9:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Rangita Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.