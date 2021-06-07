Thursday, June 3

Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings; responded to three 911 calls; warned a group of juveniles about being out after curfew and turned them over to their parents, and a woman for littering; checked the welfare of three people who were fine; documented unknown information for a resident and information about a strange person from another resident; stood by for a property exchange; located a person who was reported missing but found to be in a hospital; prepared five nuisance abatement complaint letters; disposed of a dead bird and squirrel from Jones Park; started a 48-hour parking watch on a vehicle in the 500 block of Adams Street; emptied the drug drop box; and was assigned to investigate a report of disorderly conduct at McDonald’s.

7:51 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of South Main Street for failing to maintain control of vehicle, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 44-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.

7:54 a.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Shirley Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding in a school zone.

8:09 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 700 block of Madison Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt, and warned for cracked windshield and distracted driving.

8:26 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Seventh Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.

9:22 a.m.: A 24-year-old Pleasant Prairie man was cited for speeding at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway K.

10:37 a.m.: A 63-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the Main Street bridge.

11 a.m.: A 65-year-old Elkhorn man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of North High and Wilcox streets.

11:12 a.m.: A 33-year-old Oconomowoc man was cited at the intersection of East Hilltop Trail and Whitewater Avenue for truck route violation.

11:30 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 1300 block of South Main Street.

12:39 a.m.: A 44-year-old Colorado man was cited at the intersection of North High Street and Clover Lane for failing to follow posted truck route when his semi became disabled at the location.

1:07 p.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Whitewater and East Highland avenues.

3:14 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Blackhawk Drive for failing to secure a seatbelt and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.

3:19 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman driver was cited in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue for following too close when she struck another vehicle owned by a 29-year-old Fort Atkinson woman resulting in a state-reportable accident. The 35-year-old woman’s vehicle was removed by Klement Towing.

3:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1600 block of Mehta Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.

4:32 p.m.: A 28-year-old Evansville man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt in the 800 block of Grove Street.

4:54 p.m.: A 61-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for unsafe backing in the 100 block of Mechanic Street and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance, following a state-reportable accident involving a parked vehicle belonging to a 66-year-old Whitewater Avenue.

6:48 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt in the 700 block of Madison Avenue.

6:54 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 700 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for cracked windshield.

7:24 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Robert Street for failing to secure a seatbelt.

8:14 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Adams Street for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for yellow light violation.

Recommended for you

Load comments