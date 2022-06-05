Friday, June 3

Officers placed a notice on the briefing board for a complaint of speeding motorists on Commonwealth Drive; assisted a driver with a disabled vehicle at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and South Main Street until a tow truck could arrive; transferred a call of a report of a vehicle striking a pole to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office when the driver crossed the boundary to the sheriff’s jurisdiction; dispatched three ambulances for transport to Fort Memorial hospital and one for patient assistance at their home.

Also, officers documented information about a motorist backing a vehicle into another vehicle in the first block of North Water Street West, and a failed custody exchange at the Fort Atkinson Police Department; informed a resident of complaints about their dog barking while they were gone from the 600 block of Reena Avenue; warned a 39-year-old man for harassment in the 1000 block of East Street; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature at Fort Atkinson Middle School.

7:27 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 43-year-old Jefferson woman for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to display current vehicle registration in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.

7:55 a.m.: A 55-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in a school zone and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue.

10:48 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance, nonregistration of vehicle and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change. A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West.

11:10 a.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody on a probation hold following a report of two men yelling and screaming at each other in the first block of South Water Street East.

11:51 a.m.: A 25-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for deviation from designated lane on U.S. Highway 12 following a reckless driving complaint.

1:12 p.m.: A 64-year-old Fort Atkinson man struck a telephone poll with a vehicle, resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance responded but no transport was warranted. A Driver Condition Report will be completed.

3:07 p.m.: A 19-year-old Lake Mills woman and a 59-year-old Jefferson woman were involved in a state-reportable, fender-bender accident in the 300 block of Jackson Street. There were no injuries and no citations were issued.

8:08 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue.

10:04 p.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and cited with 15-day correction notices for failing to provide proof of insurance and nonregistration of vehicle in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

11:49 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for domestic abuse/battery and misdemeanor bail jumping following a report of domestic abuse in the 100 block of South Fifth Street. He was transported to the Jefferson County jail.

