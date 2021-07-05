Wednesday, June 30
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to one 911 call and one alarm; participated in one community policing event; were unable to reach a person from the 500 block of Washington Street at the request of the Madison Police Department or to locate a person for whom they had a warrant; started 48-hour parking watches on a vehicle in the 900 block of Riverside Drive, the 500 block of Oak Street and in the 300 block of Washington Street; followed up on a report of vandalism to property at Rock River Park; checked the welfare of two residents who were fine; attempted to contact the owner of a vehicle who left their car in a parking lot for the past six days without moving it.
Officers also were assigned to follow up on a complaint from someone about being harassed; assisted a business from the 700 block of Madison Avenue in retrieving property from a former employee; documented information about scam telephone calls; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; drove by an event at Barrie Park and everything looked fine with a couple hundred people who were attending a concert; returned a dog to its owner after a neighbor had captured the dog when they found it running loose in the 1300 block of Adrian Boulevard; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed matter.
12:41 a.m.: A resident from the 800 block of North High Street reported that an unknown person was knocking on their door. The person was looking for a ride to Janesville. The person was permitted to stay at their place of employment to wait for their ride.
7:47 a.m.: A 49-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the 500 block of North Fourth Street for failing to secure a seatbelt.
7:48 a.m.: A 59-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Riggert Road and Healy Lane for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license. She was warned for a stop sign violation.
8:06 a.m.: Two officers assisted Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department with traffic control at an accident site at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway K.
8:13 a.m.: A 23-year-old Beloit man was cited at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grove Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and a defective brake light.
9:29 a.m.: An 85-year-old Caledonia man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard.
9:54 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 300 block of Foster Street on a child support warrant through the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Bond was posted and he was released.
11:07 a.m.: A 60-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 1400 block of North High Street.
11:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:06 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 40-year-old Milton woman in the 800 block of Lexington Boulevard for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change. She was warned for an improper stop.
1:38 p.m.: A 25-year-old Janesville man was cited for stop sign violation in the 700 block of South Main Street and warned for cracked windshield.
3:57 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
5:12 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a hit-and-run accident in the 200 block of Frederick Avenue.
5:30 p.m.: A 54-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
6:52 p.m.: A towing company employee in the 1500 block of Raveen Street was being challenged by a vehicle owner whose landlord requested that the vehicle be removed. The vehicle owner moved the vehicle to the garage and the towing company left.
8:43 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.