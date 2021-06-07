Friday, June 4
Officers issued 10 traffic-related warnings; responded to four 911 calls; participated in two community policing events; checked on a suspicious vehicle and found that the driver had pulled over to send a text message; assisted Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a traffic stop; removed trash objects from the roads; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for speeding motorists in the 400 block of McMillen Street and for terminated employees harassing current employees in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue;
Also, notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of mulch dropped on the road; documented and inventoried a bicycle found at Rock River Park; prepared seven nuisance abatement complaint letters; recorded information about a child custody situation; followed up on an anonymous parking complaint and found no issues, a report of a cat roaming in a neighborhood but the owner was not at home and a report of a lost dog that was picked up by an officer from the 1500 block of South Main Street and transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department until the owner was reached to pick it up.
1:09 a.m.: A 40-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of Adams Street and Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
2:09 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:02 a.m.: Emergency room staff from Fort Memorial Hospital requested assistance with a discharged male patient who was roaming the hallways. The man was taken to the front desk to wait until a cab could be requested.
7:54 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive.
8:07 a.m.: A 79-year-old Eagle woman was cited in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue for failing to obey traffic sign.
8:11 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:41 a.m.: A 67-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the first block of South Water Street West for failing to secure a seatbelt.
9:53 a.m.: A 67-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Main and South Fifth streets for failing to secure a seatbelt.
10:16 a.m.: A 72-year-old Milton man was cited for speeding in the 700 block of Madison Avenue.
10:26 a.m.: A 21-year-old Mayville man was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
10:40 a.m.: A 26-year-old Watertown woman was cited at the intersection of South Main and Park streets for failing to secure a seatbelt, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
10:48 a.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Monroe Street and West Blackhawk Drive for failing to secure a seatbelt.
12:50 p.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 600 block of West Hilltop Trail for failing to secure a seatbelt.
1:28 p.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
1:59 p.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of South Main Street for failing to secure a seatbelt.
2:12 p.m.: A 42-year-old Janesville man was cited in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt.
3:06 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 700 block of South Main Street for speeding in a school zone and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
4:27 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street for failing to secure a seatbelt, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
4:30 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for speeding in the 200 block of Robert Street.
4:35 p.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for failing to stop at stop sign.
5:19 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:38 p.m.: A 49-year-old man was cited in the 400 block of Jefferson Street for failing to provide proof of insurance following a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries or road blockage resulting in a state-reportable accident.
6:51 p.m.: A 22-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle.
8 p.m.: An officer checked on two youths thought to have been fighting in a vehicle in the 1600 block of Ila Street but they only were excited about talking to a deer they saw.
11:30 p.m.: Officer stopped out with a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. The occupants were eating and planned to leave when they finished.
