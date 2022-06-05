Saturday, June 4

Officers spoke with a man in the 800 block of Dempster Street following a complaint from a neighbor who thought they were making too much noise with their sawing and the officer did not think it was unreasonably loud but the man took a break; shot a sick raccoon in the 200 block of Lucile Street; determined that a mirror on a car was not struck by a cab in the 500 block of East Street as part of a hit-and-run report; explained how to properly dispose of TVs to a resident who left three of them on the curb in the 1100 block of Grant Street; confirmed that a man who had been arrested was not at a residence he had been banned from visiting in the 900 block of Grove Street, and that another man who was observed entering an apartment from a window in the 400 block of Madison Avenue lived there and he did — he just forgot his keys.

Also, officers contacted the owner of a business that accidentally had been left open in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue and they came to properly lock it up; conducted one annual alcohol license check; removed a baby muskrat from a store in the 100 block of North Main Street and put it in a grassy area; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue following a report of some peonies being pulled out and/or damaged; and assisted another law enforcement agency at Fort Memorial Hospital.

12:35 a.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for domestic abuse/battery and domestic abuse/disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive. He was transported to the Jefferson County jail.

12:42 p.m.: A 28-year-old Janesville man was cited for stop sign violation, and warned for speeding and failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of Monroe and West Cramer streets.

1:18 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 38-year-old Cambridge man for driving with a suspended vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 300 block of North Main Street.

1:46 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 26-year-old Pharr, Texas man for cracked windshield and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Jefferson and Hake streets.

Load comments