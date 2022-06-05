Officers spoke with a man in the 800 block of Dempster Street following a complaint from a neighbor who thought they were making too much noise with their sawing and the officer did not think it was unreasonably loud but the man took a break; shot a sick raccoon in the 200 block of Lucile Street; determined that a mirror on a car was not struck by a cab in the 500 block of East Street as part of a hit-and-run report; explained how to properly dispose of TVs to a resident who left three of them on the curb in the 1100 block of Grant Street; confirmed that a man who had been arrested was not at a residence he had been banned from visiting in the 900 block of Grove Street, and that another man who was observed entering an apartment from a window in the 400 block of Madison Avenue lived there and he did — he just forgot his keys.
Also, officers contacted the owner of a business that accidentally had been left open in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue and they came to properly lock it up; conducted one annual alcohol license check; removed a baby muskrat from a store in the 100 block of North Main Street and put it in a grassy area; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue following a report of some peonies being pulled out and/or damaged; and assisted another law enforcement agency at Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:35 a.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for domestic abuse/battery and domestic abuse/disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive. He was transported to the Jefferson County jail.
12:42 p.m.: A 28-year-old Janesville man was cited for stop sign violation, and warned for speeding and failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of Monroe and West Cramer streets.
1:18 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 38-year-old Cambridge man for driving with a suspended vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 300 block of North Main Street.
1:46 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 26-year-old Pharr, Texas man for cracked windshield and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Jefferson and Hake streets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.