Saturday, June 5
Officers issued 10 traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle and Fort Memorial Hospital staff with an uncooperative patient; responded to five 911 calls and one alarm; participated in one community policing event; performed two crime-prevention services; were unable to locate an intoxicated man who reportedly yelled at a woman in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue or any individuals who reportedly were setting off fireworks in the 400 block of Memorial Drive; conducted an after-hours check of a park; took no action on a traffic stop or a complaint about a dog being left in a vehicle; documented information about a broken mailbox, a snit between neighbors, a group home related call, issues that a tenant is having and a parking complaint from the farmer market staff; verified that there were no issues with a reportedly suspicious vehicle parked in front of a home; were assigned to follow up on a report of a theft of medication from a residence; confirmed that a woman having issues with her vehicle at the car wash in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue had a dead battery and had help on the way, and a report of a road rage incident at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and South Main Street that was shared between two drivers; spoke with members of a family with limited English and determined that they were having a disagreement and advised them to avoid each other.
Also, reported a low-hanging tree branch to the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works that needed to be cut down after it hit a vehicle being driven beneath it in the 900 block of Riverside Drive; determined that a parking complaint was unfounded; calmed an irate man who wanted information about a pending case and made arrangements for an officer to follow up with him; were unable to locate a woman for whom someone requested a welfare check or a man who reportedly was setting off firecrackers while walking near Grove Street and South Third Street West; warned a 46-year-old man for disorderly conduct when he became engaged in a verbal argument with other individuals renting a park shelter at Haumerson’s Pond following a wrong turn the man made at the park; intervened in an argument between two people because the homeowner did not want the other person at his place and they left to resolve their issue; confirmed that a dog that had been outside all day had access to water and it did; and checked on a report of a large bonfire in the 600 block of Commonwealth Drive and found there were people there who had plenty of water if needed.
12:05 a.m.: A 28-year-old man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Seventh streets.
12:29 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:57 a.m.: A staff member from Fort Memorial Hospital called requesting assistance with a patient’s scooter that had ceased operating. An officer was responding when the hospital staff called back advising the problem was resolved.
1:39 a.m.: An officer spoke with a woman at Gerald Court and Jamesway who was out walking and admitted she had picked up a few items that were left out from a rummage sale that was held earlier. The officer advised her to return the items so she could pay for them when someone was there.
8:10 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:42 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:23 p.m.: A state-reportable accident at Walgreen’s in the 300 block of North Main Street involving a 51-year-old Fort Atkinson woman and a 21-year-old Cambridge woman was documented.
3:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:30 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Roosevelt Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:37 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:03 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to a house fire in the 300 block of Monroe Street.
5:14 p.m.: Information about a nonreportable accident resulting in property damage at the intersection of Reena and Madison avenues involving an 83-year-old Fort Atkinson man and a 74-year-old Lancaster man was documented.
9:30 p.m.: Vehicle(s) reportedly were towed from a state-reportable accident in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street. No citations were issued at this time and video footage of the incident will be reviewed for possible future action and reporting.
10:11 p.m.: An officer spoke with a driver who left the gas station in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue without paying for fuel. The driver returned to the station but it was closed and the driver committed to returning tomorrow to pay for the purchase.
