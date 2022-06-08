Sunday, June 5

Officers will investigate a report of a vehicle stolen from the 400 block of Edward Street; advised church officials in the 300 block of Barrie Street that they could have a vehicle — parked in their lot and taking up several parking spaces — towed, but they decided to wait; advised a resident from the 700 block of South Main Street for whom a complaint about their mowed grass being blown into the roadway was made, a man of a complaint about his reckless driving in the 200 block of Madison Avenue which he denied, and a group of people playing loud music in the 200 block of South Water Street East to turn the volume down and they did.

Also, officers helped a couple of individuals retrieve ducklings that had fallen into a storm sewer at Madison Avenue and Jackson Street; documented information about a theft at a garage sale in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue, and a hit-and-run incident in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue; warned a man for driving his lawnmower on the streets between his residence and a laundromat in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive, and a man for loud music which he turned down in the 300 block of Monroe Street; and assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a combative man at Fort Memorial Hospital.

11:56 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for a red light violation and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of South Main and South Water streets.

12:12 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to yield while making a left turn, resulting in a state-reportable, three-car accident involving a 45-year-old Johnson Creek man and a 22-year-old Belmont man at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Washington Street.

3:22 p.m.: A 39-year-old homeless man was cited for disorderly conduct in the first block of South Water Street East.

9:29 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fox Lake woman was cited for unsafe backing and failing to provide proof of insurance when she struck a parked vehicle belonging to a 20-year-old Jefferson woman in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue. The incident was first reported as a hit-and-run and a non-reportable accident form was completed.

