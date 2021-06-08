Sunday, June 6
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings; responded to two 911 calls; performed two crime--prevention services; checked on three suspicious vehicles in parking lots and they were unoccupied; moved along individuals who were in a park after hours; documented information about an online incident related to harassment, a suspicious incident, a family dispute and a report of a disturbance; conducted a welfare check on a resident and requested followup from Jefferson County Human Services; stood by with Lake Mills police at Fort Memorial Hospital; placed a request for extra patrol in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue on the briefing board; were unable to locate a vehicle related to a traffic complaint in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; and advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a deer carcass in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue that needed to be removed.
8:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1200 block of Erick Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:26 a.m.: A homeless man was arrested in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for possession of marijuana. The Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole placed a hold on him and he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
5:38 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:34 p.m.: A resident from another location requested a welfare check for a person in the 1000 block of Monroe Street who had been harassing them but no contact was able to be made. The person was advised to contact their local law enforcement agency to file an official complaint.
11:30 a.m.: A 30-year-old woman was cited in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
