Tuesday, June 7
Officers warned two individuals against standing in the road while waiting for someone to pick them up in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue after they had been stopped for a traffic violation, and several people yelling at each other in the 1000 block of East Street, and advised them to keep to themselves; advised a man to file a self-reporting accident form when he reported his vehicle being struck by another vehicle in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; will follow up on a report of vandalism to the garden at the Hoard Historical Museum.
Also, officers placed a request for extra patrol in the 300 block of South Main Street following a report of someone possibly sleeping behind a building as evidenced by a sleeping bag and pillow that were left there; assisted a 51-year-old Black Earth man who reported striking a deer with his vehicle in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue; advised a resident to contact the Fort Atkinson Water Department to report a leaking valve at the intersection of Short and Hickory streets for a possible water main break; were unable to locate a person wanted on a warrant at the intersection of North Main and Harrison streets; and stood by for a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Washington Street.
12:19 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for defective headlight at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West.
1:17 a.m.: A 20-year-old Beloit man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
9:33 a.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 400 block of South Main Street.
10:13 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for bail jumping in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.
11:13 a.m.: A 70-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for failing to maintain control of vehicle when she struck a residence in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive causing structural damage to the home. The accident is state-reportable and the building owner and building inspector were called. Aumann’s Auto Body towed the woman’s vehicle.
3:12 p.m.: A 31-year-old Milton woman was cited for inattentive driving when she sideswiped an unoccupied vehicle in the first block of Park Street.
11:24 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 19-year-old man for expired vehicle registration, and he was warned for speeding in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.