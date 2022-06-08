Tuesday, June 7

Officers warned two individuals against standing in the road while waiting for someone to pick them up in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue after they had been stopped for a traffic violation, and several people yelling at each other in the 1000 block of East Street, and advised them to keep to themselves; advised a man to file a self-reporting accident form when he reported his vehicle being struck by another vehicle in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; will follow up on a report of vandalism to the garden at the Hoard Historical Museum.

Also, officers placed a request for extra patrol in the 300 block of South Main Street following a report of someone possibly sleeping behind a building as evidenced by a sleeping bag and pillow that were left there; assisted a 51-year-old Black Earth man who reported striking a deer with his vehicle in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue; advised a resident to contact the Fort Atkinson Water Department to report a leaking valve at the intersection of Short and Hickory streets for a possible water main break; were unable to locate a person wanted on a warrant at the intersection of North Main and Harrison streets; and stood by for a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Washington Street.

12:19 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for defective headlight at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West.

1:17 a.m.: A 20-year-old Beloit man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.

9:33 a.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 400 block of South Main Street.

10:13 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for bail jumping in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.

11:13 a.m.: A 70-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for failing to maintain control of vehicle when she struck a residence in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive causing structural damage to the home. The accident is state-reportable and the building owner and building inspector were called. Aumann’s Auto Body towed the woman’s vehicle.

3:12 p.m.: A 31-year-old Milton woman was cited for inattentive driving when she sideswiped an unoccupied vehicle in the first block of Park Street.

11:24 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 19-year-old man for expired vehicle registration, and he was warned for speeding in the 300 block of Madison Avenue.

