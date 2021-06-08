Monday, June 7
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings; responded to three 911 calls; participated in one community policing event; performed six crime-prevention services; warned two individuals for disorderly conduct following a complaint about a disturbance and four owners of vehicles that were thought to be illegally dumping garbage behind a business in the 1500 block of Summit Drive; took no action on a traffic stop of a newly purchased vehicle; referred a woman to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department following a complaint about the smell of a fire around her house; documented a vehicle that was towed because it was blocking a dumpster belonging to the McDonald’s restaurant and information about a civil issue involving property; prepared 15 nuisance abatement complaint letters; advised a new owner of a vehicle about city parking regulations.
Also, assisted a group home client return to his home as he was lost and another resident from a senior health care residence who was attempting to leave; spoke with a tenant and landlord about a dispute they were having and someone who had an issue with an unwanted animal on their property; were unable to serve papers on a resident; arranged a ride to Pewaukee for a man who had been treated at the Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room and was refusing to leave after being discharged; conducted a welfare check for a man and contacted Jefferson County Human Services who will follow up with him tomorrow morning; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
8:36 a.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident when an 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman driver struck a parked vehicle belonging to a Hancock resident in a parking lot at Fort Atkinson High School.
11:01 a.m.: The monthly test for the Fort Fleet Watch program was completed successfully.
2:01 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of North Fourth and North High streets and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
2:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:33 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Water Street East and McPherson Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
4 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:43 p.m.: A 38-year-old man was cited in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for disorderly conduct and issued a trespass letter advising him not to return to the property or he would be arrested.
5:06 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to a fire alarm from the 1100 block of Caswell Street.
8 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:58 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.