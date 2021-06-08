Monday, June 7

Officers issued two traffic-related warnings; responded to three 911 calls; participated in one community policing event; performed six crime-prevention services; warned two individuals for disorderly conduct following a complaint about a disturbance and four owners of vehicles that were thought to be illegally dumping garbage behind a business in the 1500 block of Summit Drive; took no action on a traffic stop of a newly purchased vehicle; referred a woman to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department following a complaint about the smell of a fire around her house; documented a vehicle that was towed because it was blocking a dumpster belonging to the McDonald’s restaurant and information about a civil issue involving property; prepared 15 nuisance abatement complaint letters; advised a new owner of a vehicle about city parking regulations.

Also, assisted a group home client return to his home as he was lost and another resident from a senior health care residence who was attempting to leave; spoke with a tenant and landlord about a dispute they were having and someone who had an issue with an unwanted animal on their property; were unable to serve papers on a resident; arranged a ride to Pewaukee for a man who had been treated at the Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room and was refusing to leave after being discharged; conducted a welfare check for a man and contacted Jefferson County Human Services who will follow up with him tomorrow morning; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.

8:36 a.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident when an 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman driver struck a parked vehicle belonging to a Hancock resident in a parking lot at Fort Atkinson High School.

11:01 a.m.: The monthly test for the Fort Fleet Watch program was completed successfully.

2:01 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of North Fourth and North High streets and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.

2:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

3:33 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Water Street East and McPherson Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.

4 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

4:43 p.m.: A 38-year-old man was cited in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for disorderly conduct and issued a trespass letter advising him not to return to the property or he would be arrested.

5:06 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to a fire alarm from the 1100 block of Caswell Street.

8 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

11:58 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

