Tuesday, June 8
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to three 911 calls; participated in one community policing event; performed five crime-prevention services; placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol at Fort Atkinson High School for the last day of school and another request for the first block of East Hilltop Trail; prepared seven nuisance abatement complaint letters; listed a youth as a runaway until he was located later in the day; warned two people about harassment complaints.
Also, checked the welfare of a dog that was fine; inventoried a bicycle found in the 500 block of Grove Street; were unable to locate a motorist who reportedly was driving recklessly on their way to town in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue; assisted a group home with a client who had walked away and was refusing to return; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
3:29 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Hickory Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:32 a.m.: A man asked to speak with an officer about not being able to access his medications from a residence from which he had been evicted the previous night. The man only wanted the information documented and did not wish to speak with the other person. He later was found lying in a park by his bicycle and assured the officer that he would be leaving the area shortly.
8:02 a.m.: A 36-year-old Whitewater man was cited for speeding at the intersection of State Highway 89 and Hoard Road.
9:20 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for illegible license plate, no front plate and failing to provide proof of insurance was issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street.
9:45 a.m.: An officer assisted a driver who tipped over their scooter in the 1000 block of North Main Street. The person was not hurt and was on their way home.
12:11 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign in the 1200 block of West Cramer Street.
1:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1100 block of Caswell Street.
4:23 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for retail theft at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street and released.
6:16 p.m.: Charges for a 42-year-old man are pending following a domestic incident in the 100 block of Clarence Street. The man was unable to be located at the time of the report.
7:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of Grove Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:33 p.m.: Citations are pending for a road rage incident involving a couple of people in the 800 block of Jones Avenue.
