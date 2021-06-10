Wednesday, June 9

Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to two 911 calls; performed three crime-prevention services; documented information from a telephone call from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; checked with individuals who reportedly were arguing but found everything was OK; clarified that an incident at Fort Atkinson High School yesterday was related to disorderly conduct and not to vandalism; were unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large near Jefferson and Ralph streets or two vehicles with a dog in them at two separate locations or a vehicle blocking someone’s driveway.

Also, warned several juveniles in the 300 block of Park Street for harassment; returned a reported runaway juvenile to their home; verified that there were no issues with a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of South Main Street; placed a request for extra patrol in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue on the briefing board; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault and another incident that was referred to another agency.

2:57 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

9:30 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of Maple Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

11:06 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 900 block of Gail Place to Fort Memorial Hospital.

2:38 p.m.: No citations were issued following a report of an accident in the parking lot in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive involving a 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman and a 63-year-old Jefferson man. An in-house, nonreportable accident form was completed.

4:38 p.m.: Officers assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a client from the first block of South Water Street East who was turned over to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy to be transported to a facility in Racine.

6:44 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 800 block of Robert Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

