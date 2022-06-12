Thursday, June 9

Officers assisted in locating a vehicle for an owner who had lent it out and left it in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue for later pickup, and the Whitewater Police Department with a disorderly woman at Fort Memorial Hospital; warned a resident for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive, a 21-year-old Cottage Grove male passenger in a vehicle for disorderly behavior at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues, and some individuals for loud music in the 1100 block of Van Buren Street; documented information about a phone that was supposed to have been delivered to a resident in the 500 block of Nadig Court but never was received, and an accident involving a car and a bicyclist with no injuries at the intersection of McComb and East streets; addressed an ongoing complaint of a dog wandering to neighboring properties in the 1500 block of Dommo Drive, and another with a continual problem with a neighbor in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.

Also, officers forwarded a complaint about crossing lights not working in the 300 block of North Main Street to the Fort Atkinson City electrician, who corrected the issue; stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy for a traffic stop at the intersection of North High and McMillen streets; located the owner of a vehicle that was parked in the way of traffic in the 100 block of South Main Street and it was moved; informed the Fort Atkinson Water Department of a leaky valve in the middle of the road at the intersection of Adams and Garfield streets; provided information about resources for a homeless person in the 100 block of South Water Street West; removed a turtle from the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue; facilitated a child custody exchange in the 700 block of Badger Court; and advised a 43-year-old Whitewater man how to navigate his bicycle through the downtown area during the construction.

12:49 p.m.: A 72-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue.

3:06 p.m.: No citations were issued for a car versus bike accident involving two Fort Atkinson men, ages 51 and 55, at the intersection of McComb and East streets. There were no injuries.

8:58 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of North Water and North Main streets.

9:36 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue.

10:36 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for expired vehicle registration in the 200 block of South Main Street.

10:48 p.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man will be mailed a citation for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license at the intersection of North Third and Edward streets.

