Monday, March 1

Officers issued 12 traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to two 911 calls, participated in three community policing events, performed three crime-prevention services, documented information and/or incidents for four residents, removed debris from two roads, prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter, conducted the monthly fleet watch test and handled two confidential incidents including one at a school.

3:38 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a person who reportedly left their home from the 200 block of South Water Street East. They were located and were fine.

7:47 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man for expired vehicle registration in the 100 block of Madison Avenue.

8:18 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman will be mailed a citation for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance as well as a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration following an incident at the intersection of Lexington Boulevard and Madison Avenue.

9:54 a.m.: A 54-year-old Milton man was arrested in the 200 block of South Water Street East on a misdemeanor bail jumping charge, following a request for a welfare check for a juvenile at the address. The juvenile was fine and the man was released.

10:09 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

11:38 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1200 block of Aztec Court was placed on the briefing board.

11:49 a.m.: No citations were issued when a 65-year-old Fort Atkinson man backed a vehicle into a vehicle owned by a 60-year-old Waterford woman in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue, resulting in a state-reportable accident.

2:03 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue. She was warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.

2:31 p.m.: An officer provided a ride to a student from Rockwell Elementary School to their home.

3:04 p.m.: A dog reportedly running loose near Foster Street and South Fourth Street East was captured and turned over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

3:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

5:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

7:48 p.m.: A driver was issued a parking ticket in the first block of South Third Street West for parking more than 12 inches from the curb.

7:50 p.m.: Someone complained about traffic congestion at the intersection of Washington Street and Madison Avenue, following the opening of Frostie Freeze. An officer was assigned to monitor the area.

9:48 p.m.: An officer removed a dead animal from the road in the 500 block of Janesville Avenue.

10:36 p.m.: Officers checked the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue following a report of a possibly intoxicated driver and notified the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

11:32 p.m.: Information from the Wisconsin Lifeline Suicide Prevention Call Center was shared with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

