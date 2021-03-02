Monday, March 1
Officers issued 12 traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to two 911 calls, participated in three community policing events, performed three crime-prevention services, documented information and/or incidents for four residents, removed debris from two roads, prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter, conducted the monthly fleet watch test and handled two confidential incidents including one at a school.
3:38 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a person who reportedly left their home from the 200 block of South Water Street East. They were located and were fine.
7:47 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man for expired vehicle registration in the 100 block of Madison Avenue.
8:18 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman will be mailed a citation for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance as well as a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration following an incident at the intersection of Lexington Boulevard and Madison Avenue.
9:54 a.m.: A 54-year-old Milton man was arrested in the 200 block of South Water Street East on a misdemeanor bail jumping charge, following a request for a welfare check for a juvenile at the address. The juvenile was fine and the man was released.
10:09 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:38 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1200 block of Aztec Court was placed on the briefing board.
11:49 a.m.: No citations were issued when a 65-year-old Fort Atkinson man backed a vehicle into a vehicle owned by a 60-year-old Waterford woman in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
2:03 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue. She was warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
2:31 p.m.: An officer provided a ride to a student from Rockwell Elementary School to their home.
3:04 p.m.: A dog reportedly running loose near Foster Street and South Fourth Street East was captured and turned over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
3:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:48 p.m.: A driver was issued a parking ticket in the first block of South Third Street West for parking more than 12 inches from the curb.
7:50 p.m.: Someone complained about traffic congestion at the intersection of Washington Street and Madison Avenue, following the opening of Frostie Freeze. An officer was assigned to monitor the area.
9:48 p.m.: An officer removed a dead animal from the road in the 500 block of Janesville Avenue.
10:36 p.m.: Officers checked the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue following a report of a possibly intoxicated driver and notified the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
11:32 p.m.: Information from the Wisconsin Lifeline Suicide Prevention Call Center was shared with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.