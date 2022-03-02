Officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue and everything was fine; provided a ride home to a group home client from the 200 block of South Water Street West after they walked away from the home twice, and for another person from the 200 block of Grant Street to their home when they became confused, and directions for a driver in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue; advised the Fort Atkinson Water Department of a water main break in the 900 block of Gail Place which was followed up by a request for an emergency locate; counseled a person not to remove any items from a dumpster; were unable to locate a semi near South Main and South Third streets after someone reported that it only had one working brake light, and to get close to a dog that was reportedly running at large in the 1300 block of Montclair Place.
Also, documented information about suspicious activity in the 1100 block of Arndt Court, a repossession of a vehicle from the 700 block of Jackson Street, a violation of the sex offender registry by a resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and from a person who reported being harassed; asked the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to remove a dead/sick animal from a driveway in the 600 block of East Cramer Street; responded to and will follow up on a disturbance in the 100 block of Spry Avenue; moved along a homeless man from loitering in the 300 block of Madison Avenue; spoke with a resident in the 600 block of Washington Street about a vehicle on their lawn that the resident will move, and a person in the first block of South Water Street East with a shopping cart and encouraged them to return the cart to the store to which it belonged; and checked on a reportedly suspicious man in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue who had mental health issues.
7:35 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
10:27 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
1:48 p.m.: Officers arrested a person after a store employee in the 700 block of Madison Avenue reported two intoxicated men had entered the store and caused a disturbance. One of the men walked out the front door and urinated there.
5:48 p.m.: A man was arrested in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for retail theft.
