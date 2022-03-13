Officers responded to one 911 call and three false fire alarms; determined that a beeping noise in the hallway of an apartment building in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive was from a smoke detector needing a new battery and referred the information to a maintenance person, and the odor of an electrical malfunction in the 300 block of Rogers Street also did not present any problems; referred an emergency locate request from a utility to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office because it was in their jurisdiction, a report of a possible gas leak in the 400 block of Wilcox Street to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department, and a woman to the Jefferson Police Department when she reported that her front license plate was stolen while she was at Walmart in Jefferson; requested non-emergency assistance from the Fort Atkinson Fire Department in the 300 block of South High Street for a toddler who had a training toilet seat stuck on their head; spoke with a woman in the 100 block of West Blackhawk about her impending divorce.
Also, documented information about a suspicious email received by a resident in the 500 block of Maple Street and vandalism at the skate park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street; advised a resident in the 400 block of Monroe Street about debris in the road that they needed to clean up; will further investigate a report of a driver who backed into a parked vehicle in the 400 block of Rogers Street and didn’t stop to leave a message with or speak to the owner of the struck vehicle; fingerprinted a person at the Fort Atkinson Police Department at their request; accepted a restraining order that was dropped off at the Fort Atkinson Police Department; assisted Jefferson County deputies with an unruly person at Fort Memorial Hospital, and a woman at Casey’s General Store in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue who appeared to be confused; and handled one confidential incident in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue related to a sexual assault.
7:59 p.m.: A 37-year-old East Troy man was cited in the 400 block of McMillen Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy assisted.
9:04 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 22-year-old Union Grove man for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for a defective headlight.
