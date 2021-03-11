Wednesday, March 10
Officers issued 11 traffic-related warnings, assisted two individuals with keys locked in vehicle, responded to two 911 calls, participated in four community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service, checked on two suspicious persons/vehicles, and confirmed that water on the road was from city employees repairing a water main break.
2:18 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:29 a.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Roosevelt Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for defective vehicle registration lights.
9:56 a.m.: Two drivers involved in an accident that occurred in the parking lot at Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue left the scene before an officer arrived and will file self-reporting forms.
12:50 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Van Buren and Jackson streets for failing to provide proof of insurance and expired vehicle registration.
3:35 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East for a warrant service.
3:45 p.m.: Officers were unable to contact a resident in the 500 block of Hillcrest Drive following a complaint from a neighbor that the residents allowed their dog to run loose and defecate in their yard.
5:02 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue that they were being threatened by another individual.
6 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate some teens who reportedly were going in and out of Haumerson’s Pond.
7:27 p.m.: An officer located a vehicle in the 300 block of Washington Street following a complaint that the driver was speeding through town and his vehicle was emitting black smoke from the exhaust. He denied the complaint and was warned if the complaint was found to be confirmed.
9:14 p.m.: A 17-year-old male was cited for underage drinking.
10:41 p.m.: An officer and We Energies responded to a report of a downed wire in the first block of South Third Street East that turned out to be a cable wire.
