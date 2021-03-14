Thursday, March 11
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, responded to two 911 calls and one alarm, checked on three suspicious vehicles/persons, participated in four community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service, documented information for the record for one individual, spoke with one person about a harassment incident, removed debris from the road at two locations, attempted to serve a warrant to a resident, conducted one welfare check and handled nine confidential incidents at the Fort Atkinson Middle School.
2:10 a.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, sixth offense, operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, felony bail jumping and resisting/obstruction, and cited for unreasonable and imprudent speed. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
7:52 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Rogers Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:21 a.m.: An officer stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of County Highways N and M.
10:26 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of South Water Street East to Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue provided assistance.
11:22 a.m.: A 37-year-old Marshall man was cited in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for improper display of vehicle registration. The vehicle was parked legally. A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson female passenger was arrested on behalf of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force and was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
12 p.m.: The school/police liaison officer spoke with an angry parent at Purdy Elementary School in the 700 block of South Main Street.
12:05 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a reported retail theft from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
12:48 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Endl Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:09 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked that officers keep watch at the city limits for a vehicle that was involved in a retail theft at Walmart in Jefferson. A deputy located and stopped the vehicle before it reached the city limits.
1:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of McMillen Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:06 p.m.: A 74-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 200 block of South Third Street West for failing to stop at stop sign.
3:51 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of North Main and Harrison streets for expired driver’s license. She was warned for expired vehicle registration.
4:06 p.m.: Officers stood by for a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a call in the N1700 block of South Main Street.
6:14 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man will be charged with disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, following a battery/assault near Grant Street and Spry Avenue.
